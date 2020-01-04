Randy Z. Rema - 62, of North Bend, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Donald E. Wright - 51, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Daniel Wayne Fowers - 74, of Charleston, Oregon passed away Dec. 29, 2019 at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
You have free articles remaining.
Angela Leann Longacre - 40 of North Bend, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Thomas William Griffin - 93, of North Bend, passed away on Jan. 3, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In