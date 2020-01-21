{{featured_button_text}}

Maria Camarena-Balbuena - 65, of Ixtlan Del Rio, Mexico, passed away peacefully, on Jan. 19, 2020 in North Bend. No public services will be held at this time. 

Arden Ellis Olson - 83, of Lakeside, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Leonard Palama - 71, of North Bend, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Wayne Crowder - 70, of North Bend, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

 

