Wayne Foster- 89, of Bandon, died Jan. 28, 2019 in Salem. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Steven T. O’Brien- 73, of Coos Bay, died Jan. 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Melvin S. Moenning- of Coos Bay, died Jan. 30, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation and Burial Service, 541-888-4709.
