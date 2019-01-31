Try 1 month for 99¢

Wayne Foster- 89, of Bandon, died Jan. 28, 2019 in Salem. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Steven T. O’Brien- 73, of Coos Bay, died Jan. 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Melvin S. Moenning- of Coos Bay, died Jan. 30, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation and Burial Service, 541-888-4709.

