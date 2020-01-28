{{featured_button_text}}

Norene L. Curtin - 85, of North Bend, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Rebecca Ann Hearn - 75, of Bandon passed away Jan. 23, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Alex Combs - 75, of Coos Bay died Jan. 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

