Ronald "Ron" J. Birch - 65, of Reedsport, passed away at home on Jan. 25, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Lyn S. Phillips - Maine, 69, of Coos Bay passed away Jan. 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Scott Randall Schulz - 57, of Coos Bay passed away Jan. 27, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Mary Margaret Meador - 69, of Portland, passed away Jan. 26, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

