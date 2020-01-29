Ronald "Ron" J. Birch - 65, of Reedsport, passed away at home on Jan. 25, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Lyn S. Phillips - Maine, 69, of Coos Bay passed away Jan. 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott Randall Schulz - 57, of Coos Bay passed away Jan. 27, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Mary Margaret Meador - 69, of Portland, passed away Jan. 26, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In