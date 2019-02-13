Try 1 month for 99¢

Carolyn Lindsey- 94, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 9, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

June Sonksen- 77, of Bandon, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Jeanette Hendricks- 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Betty Brockmon- 81, of Reedsport, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Ralph W. King- 94, of Reedsport, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Tags

Load comments