Carolyn Lindsey- 94, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 9, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
June Sonksen- 77, of Bandon, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Jeanette Hendricks- 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Betty Brockmon- 81, of Reedsport, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Ralph W. King- 94, of Reedsport, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
