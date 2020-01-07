{{featured_button_text}}

Cody A. Jones - 23, of North Bend died Dec. 30, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Larry M. Bidwell - 85, of Coos Bay, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Joseph William Thornburg - 64, of Coos Bay passed away Jan. 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

