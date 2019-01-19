Robert "Bob" Blackman - 73, of Reedsport, passed away Jan. 16, 2019 in Reedsport. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Donald Edward Grove - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 12, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Janice Rae Fallin- 66, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 8, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pendnig with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Sharon A. Gould- 72, of Gold Beach, passed away Jan. 5, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Roger D. Clauson- 62, of Powers, died Jan. 18, 2019 in Powers. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
