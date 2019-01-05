Carol Ann Olson- 65, of Coquille, formerly of Oregon City, passed away Dec. 31, 2018 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Janice M. Webb- 87, of Coos Bay died Jan. 3, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Butch Harrison- 54, of Reedsport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Willetta Mae Morgan- 83, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 31, 2018, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Shirley DeMaris- 87, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 3, 2019, in Bandon. Services are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Gilbert De Leon- 81, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 2, 2018, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In