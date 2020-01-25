Jamie Russell, 59, of Coos Bay, died Jan. 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Carole Ann Fenton - 76, of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 10, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Kattie M. Cash - 63, of Coos Bay died Jan. 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafuenrals.com.
Alex B. Palica- 94, of North Bend died Jan. 22, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-040. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Robert J. O’Connor - 63, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216
MonTanna R. “Tanna” Southard - 31, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Geraldine E. Nichols - 71, of Lakeside, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Lakeside. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Jim L. Meikel - 73, of Coquille, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Coquille. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Debbie Agee - 57, of Myrtle Point, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
