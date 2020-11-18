August 10, 1934 – November 16, 2020
James Terrence Reilly passed away peacefully at home in Bandon on November 16, 2020 at age 86. Jim was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on August 10, 1934. He moved to Los Angeles with his parents and five brothers when he was nine years old.
Jim graduated from Phineas Banning High School in Wilmington, California and volunteered for the U. S. Army, serving as a medic in the Korean War. While stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington he met and married Donna Marie Gaines in 1956. He earned a degree in forestry from Oregon State University and worked for the U.S. Forest Service before opening General Forest Service in Shady Cove, Oregon.
Jim and Donna were married 64 years. They lived in Oakland, California, and Corvallis, Prospect, and Shady Cove, Oregon before moving to Bandon in 1972. They raised seven children, Therese, Susan, Bridget, Mary, Brendan, William and Matthew, all of whom graduated from Bandon High School.
Jim was an avid reader, interested in a wide variety of subjects. He also enjoyed writing and left many poems, a children’s book, essays, and even an unpublished novel.
Jim enjoyed exploring the forests and beaches with his family, including his 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was an adventurous cook, remodeler, and conversationalist. Jim was a gentle man with a generous spirit. Together, he and Donna supported their community in a variety of ways.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Jim’s name to the Bandon Historical Society Museum.
Friends may offer online condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com
