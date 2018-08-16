March 26, 1927 - Aug. 8, 2018
A military graveside service will be held for James Robert "Jim" Newton, 91, at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 17, at the Roseburg National Cemetery, where he will be interred. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Jim passed away August 8, 2018 at his home in Roseburg.
A longtime resident of Coquille and Myrtle Point, he and his wife Beverly (nee Robison) moved to Roseburg in 2016.
He was born March 26, 1927 in Brainerd, Minn. Jim moved with his family to Southern Oregon in the 30s. A graduate of Talent High School, he joined the U.S. Navy immediately after turning 18 to serve in World War II. He later met and married Beverly in 1950 and they made their home in Medford. He re-entered the U.S. Navy, completing more than 20 years of military service, based in California, Hawaii, Alaska and New York, with deployments sending him to the west Pacific several times. Upon retirement from the U.S. Navy, they first lived in western Alaska before settling in Coos County in 1980, where he built their home.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman, sharing his love of nature with his children and grandchildren. He loved to share what he caught, shot or picked with family and neighbors. In his retirement, he became known for being an avid walker, often putting in five miles along the roads and highways of Myrtle Point, frequently logging more than 1,000 miles a year.
Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Rich and his wife, Marilyn of Lewis Center, Ohio; daughter, Kathy and her husband, Phil Lockhart of Winston; son, Tom and his wife, TeAuna of McMinnville; sister, Joyce Jack of Coquille; as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Esther Newton; and his brother, John.
