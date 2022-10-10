November 6, 1955 – October 5, 2022
James Richard Stovall, 66, passed away October 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave. with Pastor Mark Schiro officiating. Private burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay.
Jim was born November 6, 1955 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Harold and Mary Stovall. He graduated from North Bend High School in 1974 and entered the Navy in 1975 where he served for four years. He spent over thirty years as a long haul truck driver, retiring in 2019 from Great Plains Transport of West Fargo, North Dakota. His last three years were spent in Roseburg where he worked part time and enjoyed time with his family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Carol, in 2018 and his parents. He is survived by his children, Jennifer & Tyler Fuller of San Diego, California and Dustin & Kelly Stovall of Coos Bay; his sisters, Kelly Frost and Debbie & Roger Spring of Tucson, Arizona. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Christian, Mila, Gavin, Jaxson, Heather, Daniel and Tiffany; and great grandson, Dylan.
The family wishes to thank Sherry and Paul Bright of Almost Home and their excellent staff for the love and exceptional care they gave Jim during the last few months of his life.
Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
