James Richard “Bud” Perkins, of North Bend, left this world to join the Lord, March 30, 2021.
“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech, but with actions and in truth” John 3:18
Father, brother, grandfather, husband and Marine, James was born in Rickreall, Oregon to James and Luella Perkins. They moved to NE Washington where he attended school through 8th grade. He joined the USMC and proudly served with the 1st Marine Division during the Korean War where he was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart amongst other distinguished honors.
James met and married Donna Louise Marek. They moved to Troy, Oregon where Bud drove lumber truck between Troy and Wallowa. In 1960 they moved their growing family to North Bend, where he would eventually (and begrudgingly) retire. His career remained a great source of pride, working for Johnson Rock Products, Coos County Road Department, The International Port of Coos Bay and Umpqua River Navigation. His work overseeing the construction of what we now know as the Trans Pacific Parkway (the North Spit road) allowed him to leave a lasting mark on the community, even today, that accomplishment remains a favorite of his and his family’s.
An avid elk hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman, Bud instilled and encouraged a love and lasting respect of nature in both his children and grandchildren. A master crossword puzzler and dedicated reader of the paper, he loved all things in history. His family enjoyed the rare moments when they could catch him in a talkative mood to share stories of his adventures.
Bud spent a great deal of time tucked away in his basement wood shop, listening to the 8 track tape collection he meticulously curated via Sunday garage sale-ing, where he would work tirelessly building toys that he donated to the Marine Corp League and Toys for Tots.
Survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Michael (who remained at the family home to provide care), Richard and his wife, Jan; daughters, Dianne and Bob Sotin, Sandy and Bert Johns, and Leslie, who also remained close to home to provide a helping hand; his dear baby sister, Linda and Ron Johnson, which Bud loved and sorely wished for more time with. Bud also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud and all of which would love to see his infamous head shake and paper rattle one last time. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luella McCrae-Perkins; brother, David Lee; sisters, Berta LaShaw, Maxine Bridger, Janice Stearns and Sharon Jamison.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelsen’s Bay Area Mortuary. A gathering will be planned and held at a later date, to share memories, photos and stories of Bud, Dad, Grandpa.
