James R. "Jim" Schultz

Feb. 7, 1943 - June 14, 2019
James "Jim" R. Schultz was born Feb. 7, 1943 in Hollywood, Calif., to Jack Junior and Mary M. Schultz. He grew up in the San Fernando Valley of Southern California along with his sister Linda.
Sought perfection. Reached authenticity. No regrets.
Jim had a real love of baseball growing up, making it to the Babe Ruth Championships in Pennsylvania at the age of 15 years. Jim continued in baseball making it to the Triple A Minors in California. While baseball was one of his passions, drafting and designing soon became his new focus.
After graduating from Van Nuys High School in 1960, he then attended Los Angeles Valley College with an interest in drafting and design work. Then in 1962, he entered the U.S. Army National Guard and served in the Los Angeles Watts riots and disturbances on several college campuses. During this time, Jim worked for Hehr Manufacturing in Los Angeles designing windows and other accessories for RV and manufactured homes. Rather than moving to Pennsylvania for the company, Jim and his family moved to Reedsport in 1973 and bought into a concrete block business.
Found great happiness in insignificant details.
Jim felt that living in Oregon was like being on a permanent vacation. He enjoyed camping with his family, fishing (especially on the Umpqua River for all those salmon and sturgeons). Jim also was an avid reader, and loved his computers (having built several of them himself). One of Jim’s other hobbies included building the replica of the HMS Victory that he worked on over the past 30 years, making many of the parts himself. Jim also enjoyed his beautiful backyard and feeding his many feathered friends.
Jim and wife, Kathy enjoyed traveling to visit their daughter, Michelle and family in many faraway places. One of the most memorable trips was traveling to Brazil for the birth of their grandson.
Many people will remember Jim from his employment with Fred Meyer in Coos Bay and lastly with McKay’s Market in Reedsport where he was known as the “night guy” working with his other family. Jim felt blessed with the friendships he cultivated in and out of work and the many wonderful neighbors with whom he made a connection.
Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy; daughter, Michelle, son-in-law, Ted and No. 1 grandson; sister, Linda Martin and husband, Van of St. George, Utah; along with many brothers-in-laws, sister-in-law, nephews, and nieces.
Jim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Schultz; and most recently his mother, Mary M. Schultz.
Hands are meant to be held.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Jim received from his Eugene doctors as well as the physicians at Dunes Family Health Care, past and present, and South Coast Hospice for their compassion, care, and sense of humor.
Leave a loving memory on the online guestbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In