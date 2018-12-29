Aug. 31, 1957 – Dec. 24, 2018
A celebration of life for James Lee "Wamp" Waterman, 61, of Bancroft, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Oaks Pavilion at the Coos County Fairgrounds. Private family burial will be in the Waterman Cemetery.
Wamp was born Aug. 31, 1957 in Myrtle Point, to Earl “Dugan” and Myrna (Winningham) Waterman. He died Dec. 24, 2018 in Springfield.
He attended school in Myrtle Point, graduating in the Class of 1976. He was married to Robin Fessler Nov. 11, 1978 in Bridge. He was a “jack of all trades, and master of many”, he was an equipment operator at G.P. for many years, had a construction company with his daughters, worked on the family ranch, drove low-boy for many people, he also was a logger and had his own trucking business, aptly named “Wamp’s Trucking”. He and Frank Vincent team roped for a few years and he loved travelling, riding horses and talking on the phone to his family for hours.
Wamp is survived by his wife, Robin Waterman; daughters; Amanda Waterman and Laura Thompson all of Bancroft; brother, Earl “Punky” Waterman of Myrtle Point; sisters, Connie Barnard of Bridge and MaryBeth Mast of Captain Cook, Hawaii; grandchildren, Trey Looney, Riley Looney, Jordan Thompson and Brycon Thompson; one great-granddaughter; and his best friend, Frank Vincent. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim; nephew, Mark; and niece, Tina.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wamp Waterman Memorial Fund, C/O Cherry Creek Floral, 608 Spruce St., Myrtle Point, OR 97458.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In