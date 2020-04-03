James L. Malone
January 18, 1935 - March 28, 2020
James L. Malone was born on Jan. 18, 1935 in Wendell, Idaho. He served in the Navy and a year later he enlisted in the Air Force. Jim then became a flight engineer. He also served in Vietnam. Jim retired from the Air force in May of 1974. He had served 22 years.
Jim owned an antique store in the Coos Bay area and owned “The Brass Rail Restaurant” for many years. He was a true outdoors-man who loved to fish, hunt, and camp. He loved the Oregon Coast, enjoying all sites. Jim was resilient through it all and never let his health woes get the best of him; he was truly strong in nature. On March 28, 2020, Jim passed away at age 85 in Corvallis, Ore.
He is survived by his long time significant other, Susan Patterson of Albany; children, Chris Malone of Coos Bay, Roxanne Malone of Roseburg, Ore., Greg Malone of Roseburg, Ore., Cheryl Malone of Roseburg, Ore., Dana Webber of North Bend and Glenn Boettcher of Falls City, Wash.; in addition to numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Maurice Malone of Sacramento, Calif., and Darrell Malone of Cascade, Idaho. He had numerous friends in the Coos Bay/North Bend area. His service with full military honors will be held at a later date at Roseburg National Cemetery.
