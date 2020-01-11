James Joseph Hillar
September 24, 1928 – December 24, 2019
A funeral mass for James Joseph Hillar, 91, of Coos Bay will be held at 11 am, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend, with father Jorge Hernandez, officiating.
James was born Sept. 24, 1928 in Empire, Oregon to Walter Michael and Sylvia Josephine (McKibby) Hillar. He passed away Dec. 24, 2019 in Coos Bay.
You have free articles remaining.
James graduated from North Bend High School in 1946. He had just started his degree at the University of Oregon when he received a letter to report for physical. He soon joined the United States Navy. He served as a medic for 20 years, and was stationed in many places, some in battle. After retirement, he again worked for the Navy as an Industrial Hygienist, as well as Deputy Coroner, at the Alameda Naval Station, for another 21 years. He was very active in the church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
James is survived by his wife of 65 years, Laura “Jan” Hillar of Empire; three sons, James P. Hillar and wife, Beverly of Penn Valley, Calif., Michael Hillar and wife, Pamela of Modesto, Calif., Paul Hillar and wife, Rhonda of Fremont, Calif.; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; sister, Marie McCurdy and 8 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Walter Hillar; siblings, John Hillar, Paul and wife, Ellie Hillar, Rose and husband, Dave Michelson.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In