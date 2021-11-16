July 26, 1935 – October 20, 2021
James “Jim” Mitchell Myers Jr., 86, passed away on October 20, 2021 with family by his side in Salem, Oregon.
Jim was born on July 26, 1935 to James Mitchell and Margueritte “Marge” (McCulloch) Myers Sr. at Mast Hospital in Myrtle Point, Oregon. He graduated from Myrtle Point Union High School in 1953 where he met the love of his life, Elma Jean. Jim and Elma Jean married when they were 19 and 18 years old on June 26, 1955 at Myrtle Point Methodist Church. They shared nearly 65 years of marriage together. Their family grew to three children, twins Henry “Hank” and Harry Myers and Carmen (Myers) Twenge.
Jim attended Oregon State University as a business major and forestry minor. He was an avid pole vaulter and, while competing on the OSU track and field team, he achieved 12 feet! Soon after, Jim was drafted April, 1958 into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, with Elma Jean accompanying him for the two years he served. He worked with nuclear warheads attached to the 1st Missile Battalion, 39th Artillery. Jim and Elma Jean moved back to Myrtle Point, Oregon where they spent most of their life together in the same home. Fond memories were made with family and friends swimming in their pool and picking blackberries for Elma Jean to make stovetop dumplings.
In Jim’s earlier years he worked many different jobs, and did forestry with his great grandfather. He bought and operated the Union 76 Oil Station in Myrtle Point for many years. Jim and Elma Jean then managed the Myers & Myers Department Store in their home town for the next 25 years. They remained very involved with the community and in 1994, Jim and Elma Jean were awarded the 19th and 20th Myrtle Point Citizens of the Year. Jim served many years on the city council, fire department, and Elks and Lions organizations.
During retirement years, Jim and Elma Jean spent several summer and winter seasons working at Diamond Lake. Jim enjoyed working at the boathouse marina in the summers. They loved taking trips in their RV, meeting and visiting with people they met along the way as well as seeing friends and family.
Many fond family memories were made camping together at Diamond Lake. Jim was a big sports fan and devoted to the MP Bobcats and OSU Beavers. Jim and Elma Jean spent their last years with family and friends at their retirement home in Gilchrist, Oregon.
Jim is survived by his children, Henry "Hank" Myers (Karla), Harry Myers (Sheila), Carmen Twenge (Dave); grandchildren, Michael Myers (Elsa), Matthew Myers (Megan), Erika Twenge, Veronica Twenge; and great-grandchildren, Porter and Penelope Myers and Ashley Croxton. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Elma Jean, in March 2020.
Jim was a remarkable husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, as well as a devoted community member and friend. We are eternally grateful for Jim’s gift of life, kind heart, sense of humor, and selfless contributions. There will be a Celebration of Life this spring in Myrtle Point, Oregon for both Jim and Elma Jean, date to be determined.
