James "Jim" Mattecheck

Jim Mattecheck died on September 27, 2020. Born in North Bend, Oregon to Robert and Marianna Mattecheck, Jim was the third of five children. Jim treasured his upbringing and life in North Bend. He was a master storyteller who would beguile you with tales of hitchhikers, trolls, and old witches upstairs. Jim spent his high school years active in school and sports.
After high school, Jim attended University of Portland where he graduated with honors with a BA in Business and Marketing. He later traveled to South Bend, Indiana where he received an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Jim was a diehard Notre Dame football fan. In later years, he ensured that the first song his kids could sing was the Notre Dame fight song. In Jim’s world, Saturdays were created for football and pancakes.
Jim worked for over 40 years in the software sales industry, mentoring and building strong relationships. Jim had true compassion for all he met and never passed up an opportunity to help others. He was active in the recovery community and believed in the importance of supporting others in recovery.
Jim was immensely proud of his six children and loved building tree houses and stringing up zip lines. He was most happy at his family cabin in Central Oregon. There, among the peace of the trees and the beauty of the river, he was often found singing at the top of his lungs in front of a campfire. A natural at the barbecue, Jim loved cooking large, family meals for all to enjoy. His kids will always treasure the Sunday night dinners, an opportunity for good food and a time to catch up and connect. In the words of a dear friend, “Depression was a formidable foe; he couldn’t find his way to light in the darkness.”
Jim is survived by his siblings, Bill (Hiliary), Katy (Dave), Mark (Angie) and Pam (Leland); his wife, Kristina and their two children, Alexandra and Winston; his first wife, Mary and their daughters, Beth, Sarah, Catherine, and Maddi. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His funeral mass was held at Our Lady of the Lake parish on October 10, 2020 at 1pm. Because of Covid-19 precautions, this mass was for family only. A live stream of the mass can be found at https://www.ollparish.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Alliance on Mental Illness www.donate.nami.org/give/197406/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=globalNav&utm_medium =website&utm_campaign=DonationTracking&c_src=WEBDG or Deschutes Land Trust https://www.deschuteslandtrust.org/donation-form.
