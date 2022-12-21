James “Jim” L. Arney

November 15, 1948 – November 30, 2022
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim L. Arney, 74, of Coquille, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Bend Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Back Alley Pub & Grill in North Bend. Jim passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2022.
Jim was born on November 15, 1948 in Orange, California and was raised in North Bend, graduating from North Bend High School, class of 1967. He attended Southwestern Oregon Community College from 1967-1969, where he served as student body president, and attended Oregon State University for three years, studying vocational education.
Rather than entering the teaching field, after college Jim settled in Coquille and became a builder – a career he reluctantly retired from at the age of 70. He earned his reputation as an outstanding builder of fine homes and was known for his attention to detail, exceptional finish work and his ability to make the building process an enjoyable and positive experience for the homeowners and the subs he worked with, most of whom became good friends.
Jim and Cinda were married in 1993 and worked together as a team to raise their blended family and operate Arney Construction. In 1996, they started Express Blinds & Beyond, and Jim, ever supportive, was key to the success of the business that Cinda continues to operate.
Jim was a family man above all else. He loved his daughter, ReaAnn, unconditionally, and cherished the time he spent with her and her family. He also loved his stepdaughters like his own. He was active in all of their activities, helping coach their basketball teams in grade school, and was there for them through thick and thin. One of the greatest joys of his life was spending time with his children and grandchildren and he was very proud of all of them.
A true man’s man, Jim worked hard and played hard. He loved fishing, hunting, and was an accomplished bowler, achieving a perfect 300 game at Coquille Valley Bowling Center in 1991. A natural athlete, he was a standout sprinter in high school, and had a lot of fun competing in city league softball for many years. Later in life he enjoyed golfing with friends and family.
Jim was a lifelong member of the Oregon Hunters Association and the National Rifle Association, and served as President of the Southwestern Oregon Homebuilders Association.
It is an understatement to say that Jim Arney was a good man. He was greatly loved and respected by all who knew him, and he loved people unreservedly and without judgment. He always had a smile on his face and we will remember his trademark chuckle affectionately. He set an exemplary example of unwavering faith and victory over physical limitations and hardship through his nine year battle with prostate cancer, resulting in amputations which left him wheelchair bound the last two years of his life. He never gave up, was never bitter, always expected that he might be healed, and in the end, graciously accepted the fact that it wasn’t God’s plan for him. He died a happy man, and he blessed us all immeasurably while he was here.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cinda; daughter, ReaAnn Rameson; stepdaughters, Shasta Pearson and her husband, Stephan, Cassie Green and her husband, Bob, and Savannah Gilkey; stepson, Bradley Marca; grandchildren, Madelyn, Molly and Sydney Rameson, Soren and Ilana Maguire, Emma, Saylor and Jessie Green, Riley and Audrey Gilkey; mother, Jean Arney; and sisters, Karleen Burgett and Kathy Mitchell.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Karl Arney; brother, Tim Arney; and step-granddaughter, Makaia Gilkey.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Donations can be made in Jim’s memory to the North Bend High School Construction Program through the North Bend School Foundation, PO Box 333, North Bend, OR 97459. Arrangements are under the care of the North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
