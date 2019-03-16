Aug. 26, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2019
James "Jim" Clinton Thom, Bandon High School graduate, Class of 1951, of Oakland, Calif., passed away peacefully at age 85 after a twelve-year long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Jim was a gentle, caring man with a subtle sense of humor. He was a devoted family man with a very strong work ethic.
He was born Aug. 26, 1933 in Bandon, to Bernice Robbins and Orvil Knight. Jim's birth name was “Jimmy Knight”. Jim was one of many children placed in the care of Mrs. Laub, known as “Mother Laub.” During this time he was also cared for by Randy Wilde, who lived and worked on The Laub’s dairy farm. Randy had a milk delivery service and Jim went with him and to everyone, Jim was “Randy’s boy.” These were tough times and good times, too.
After Mrs. Laub’s death, in the mid-forties Jim moved with his mother and stepfather, Hamilton Thom to Oakland and Mountain View, Calif. He became Jim Thom. They moved next to Rhode Island where he attended high school, then back to Bandon to finish high school and to happily live again with Randy and Maybelle Wilde in Bandon. He graduated from Bandon High School in 1951.
He was a veteran, Jim served in Korea with the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964. In 1961, he graduated from Oregon State University.
In 1978, Jim founded Golden State Marine, "GSM" in San Francisco, Calif., at times employing 45 Union electricians. GSM repaired and installed electrical equipment aboard ship, working primarily on U.S. Naval Ships for nearly two decades. Prior to this Jim had worked at Todd Shipyard in Alameda for many years after serving in the Merchant Marine.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dolores Domenighini (Bandon High School graduate in 1958); their beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Nick, Linda, Aaron and Monica; and grandchildren, Trevor, Jeremy, Giovanna and Valentina.
Donations in memory of James Thom can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Tribute page: http://act.alz/goto/Jim_Thom.
A celebration of life will occur at the end of March in Oakland.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In