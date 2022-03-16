August 3, 1938 – March 11, 2022
Jim passed away at home in Myrtle Point on March 11, 2022, at the age of 83. A private graveside service will be held for family. A reception will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the OSU Extension building in Myrtle Point for friends and family.
Jim was born August 3, 1938 in Donald, Washington, the son of Arlene and James E. Carlock. Jim met his wife, Phyllis in 1981. They were life partners for 41 years and married in June of 1991 in Crescent City, California.
He participated in rodeos in the area, riding bareback and bulls. After being drafted to the army in 1961 he continued to ride bareback and bulls representing the Army. He served as driver/mechanic and rifle sharpshooter until honorably discharged in 1963. Jim was a self employed log truck and chip truck driver. He drove milk truck for King County trucking for 14 years and retired in 2007. After retirement Jim enjoyed car shows and driving his 1937 Chevrolet pickup, which he and his son restored.
Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis Carlock of Myrtle Point; daughters, Lynette Pyatt of Roseburg and Kim (Matt) Demain of Coquille; sons, Matt (Sarah) Carlock of Glide, Tom (Robin) Spencer of Coquille, Joe (Karen) Spencer of Izee and Robert Ashbaugh of Mitchell, Oregon; brother, Dan (Debbie) Carlock of Myrtle Point; sister, Traci (Sherman) Boyle of Vale; and he was grandpa to 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Arlene Carlock Sheedy; father, Jim Carlock; and sisters, Patricia Klep, Sonya Glimer and Betty Willey.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
