James Herbert Wilson passed away on June 5, 2022 at the age of 79, at Southern Coos Hospital in Bandon, Oregon.
Jim leaves behind his son, Steven Wilson and daughter in law, Sherry Wilson of Burney. Jim had two grandchildren, Lacy Wilson and Tyson Wilson; as well as four great grandchildren, Adalyn Wilson, Easton Wilson, Wyatt Olson and Eisla Wilson. Jim will also be missed by longtime friend, Patty Shelton.
