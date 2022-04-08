James G. “Jerry” Phillips

May 3, 1927 - March 21, 2022
Jerry was born May 3, 1927, in Portland, Oregon, to James and Georgia Phillips, and died March 21, 2022. He finished high school in Portland in the spring of 1945, graduating from Franklin High School. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served until discharged in the fall of 1946. He then enrolled in the College of Forestry at Oregon State University, graduating in the spring of 1950.
Jerry met LaRose Bowman there at Oregon State College and they married on June 18, 1950 in Corvallis. In Early 1952 they moved to Coos Bay, where Jerry went to work for the Oregon State Department of Forestry, where he remained for another 37 years. He became Manager of the Elliott State Forest for nearly 20 years, retiring in June of 1989. In March of 2019, Jerry was honored by the State of Oregon legislature with the naming of 50 acres of old growth timber as The Jerry Phillips Reserve on the Elliott State Forest, in honor of his dedication to and stewardship of these public lands.
Jerry and LaRose were blessed with 60 years of marriage and five children. Their church affiliations included The First Methodist Church in Coos Bay where they and their children attended. Then, for many years, the Hauser Community Church, and then the Shoreline Community Church, having many friends in these fellowships. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, LaRose in 2010 and his oldest son, Mark Phillips in 2020.
Jerry served for 35 years on the Coos County Planning Commission, was a member of the Society of American Foresters for more than 65 years, served on the Board of Trustees of the Coos Historical and Maritime Center, was a member of the Rivermen’s Club, and served as a volunteer driver for the VA and DAV. One of his favorite volunteer activities was that of reading with young children in local schools with the SMART program. Jerry was also the author of several published books, including his memoir on the Elliott State Forest titled, “Caulked Boots and Cheese Sandwiches,” which tells the history of the Elliott State Forest and his experience working there as a forester. He was instrumental in making land trades which resulted successfully in the Elk Preserve outside Reedsport, which thousands of Oregonians enjoy annually.
His interests, when not working on the Elliott State Forest, included traveling, reading historical novels, writing letters to friends and family, driving, family history, camping, hiking, spending time with his grandchildren, participating in Bible study groups, and helping others anyway he could. He also loved to sing, and found joy in studying the origins of words.
He is survived by his children; daughter, Sally Baird-Scott of Coos Bay and sons, Lee Phillips of Oregon City, OR, Bart Phillips of LaCenter, WA and Kirk Phillips of Lebanon, OR and their families. Jerry had ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Dick Phillips of Medford, OR and Greg Phillips of Weston, OR. Special acknowledgement of granddaughter, Shasta Hernandez, who lives locally and added a great deal of joy to his life.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd SE, Coos Bay, OR 97420. The service will also be live streamed on Harmony UMC Facebook page, https://m.facebook.com/HarmonyUMCOregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to UNICEF or the Forestry Scholarship at North Bend High School.
