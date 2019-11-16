James Fredrick Kellum – 80, passed away Dec. 24, 2018. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Osprey Point Pub & Resort, 1505 North Lake Road in Lakeside. Though we grieve our loss, there is joy too in having known and loved such a wonderful person. Jim lived in Allegany for 50 years. He drove log truck and loved to hunt and fish. He was a great father, brother and friend. Please join us to celebrate his life for a potluck and snacks. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
