James “Fred” Warren
August 16, 1933 - February 28, 2020
Fred was born August 16, 1933 in Marcola, Oregon to Durrad and Ruby (Price) Warren. He passed away February 28, 2020 in Coos Bay.
He deeply loved his family, many dear and faithful friends, camping, fishing and hunting.
“Once a Marine, always a Marine”.
Fred was deeply loved, adored, and greatly respected. Huge imprints on our hearts and lives are left behind as we miss him immensely.
He knew beyond any shadow of a doubt that his true forever home is with Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. This proclamation is the only thing he wanted written about him.
Fred is survived by his daughters, Debbie Barnes, Darlene Hageman and Diana Warren; grandchildren, Laura Rini, Lisa Slater, Evva-Jae Warren-Cox; three grandsons and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ralphina “Rickey” Warren; parents; siblings and son.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
