Long time Bay Area resident James Ellis “Jim” Bird, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his Troutdale home on March 13, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lambeth-Bird. He and first wife, Darlene Bohnstedt-Bird raised two daughters and two sons in the bay area: Rev. Mary Jean of Gresham, OR, Jamie of Highlands Ranch, CO, Michael (Lori) of Burley, ID, and Jeff of Goldendale, WA. He had 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren plus one on the way.
Jim was inducted into the North Bend High School Hall of Fame on October 14, 2016. He was a member of exemplary football teams prior to graduation in 1954. Jim was a four year letterman, 2 years All Conference, 2 years All State. His senior year included being named All American. He earned Outstanding Lineman Trophy during the 1954 Shrine Game. Jim wrestled during the inaugural season of the sport at NBHS. He earned football scholarships to University of Washington and Southern Oregon University. He played for one season at each school. Jim officiated football and wrestling for 23 years.
Jim also had a great love for music that lasted for his lifetime. He played tuba and sang in choir all four years at NBHS. As an adult he could be heard in the United Presbyterian Church choir in North Bend and sang in a community opera presentation of La Traviata.
Jim was a lifetime member of the Bay Area Jaycees, serving as local president and state vice-president. He chaired many events including Sambake festival, Children’s Christmas Shopping tour, and building the Little League Baseball Park in North Bend. He served as area governor for Toastmasters. He was charter president of Southwestern Oregon Home Builders’ Association. He may have built and/or remodeled the home you live in! Jim was active in Gresham-Gateway Elks where he served as Exalted Ruler (President) twice.
The Lodge of Sorrows and Witness to the Resurrection/Celebration of Life will be held on May 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Gresham-Gateway Elks Lodge located at 3330 NE Division Street in Gresham, OR 97030.
