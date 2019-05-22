Feb. 26, 1933 - May 8, 2019
James "Jim" Miles passed away at home in North Bend May 8, 2019. He was born Feb. 26, 1933 in Roseburg and spent much of his life in Glide where he was a log truck driver. He left the area and worked many years as a MHC manager in various locations. He retired in North Bend where he enjoyed the mild coastal climate and fishing areas.
He married Eva Cameron in 1952 and had a son, Ernest James, and a daughter, Debra Ann. They divorced and he later remarried.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James William "Jim" Miles; mother, Mildred Juanita "Bonnie" Miles; and two sisters, Carolyn Pellett and Diane Lewis.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Ernest Miles; daughters, Debra and Kelly Miles; stepsons, Lee, Duane and James Ferren; as well as grandchildren and other relatives.
He did not want any services. He will be buried at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
