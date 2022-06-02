April 12, 1940 – May 17, 2022
James Earl Green was born April 12, 1940 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. James passed away peacefully at Avamere Rehabilitation Center in Coos Bay, Oregon on May 17, 2022.
James spent his childhood growing up in Shawnee, Oklahoma and graduated from Shawnee High School. Shortly after high school, James enlisted in the U.S. Army and served our country in various places, including a tour in Germany as a First Class Sergeant. Shortly after receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, James met and married Barbara Inman (Todd) of Visalia, California. Their first date was arranged by James’ cousin Darrel (and his wife, Mary) Boland. James and Barbara were married in Visalia, California at the First Church of the Nazarene by Rev. Don Lammers on July 31, 1971.
For at least 36 years of their marriage, James was employed as a custodian with the Visalia Unified School District. James was a member of the Visalia First Church of the Nazarene while living in Visalia, California. After moving to Coos Bay in November of 2014, James and Barbara became a member of Connections Community Church in North Bend, Oregon for that past 7 years.
James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Green of Coos Bay, OR; two step-sons, Doug Inman and Todd Inman both of Coos Bay, OR; six grandchildren, Carl Inman of Bend, OR, Derek Inman of Portland, OR, Jill Blowers of New York, NY, Abby Inman of Coos Bay, OR, Shawn Inman and Ashlee Jones both of Claremore, OK; eleven great grandchildren; and his sister, LaVerda Mooneyham of Folsom, CA.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Munkus of Visalia, CA.
A graveside service was held at the Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Please make donations to Connections Community Church, P.O. Box 751 Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
