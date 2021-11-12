February 2, 1944 – October 7, 2021
James “Dewayne” Shurden, formerly from Lodi, California, 77, was born February 2, 1944 in Rio Vista, California. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a 5 ½ year battle with cancer on October 7, 2021.
Dewayne graduated from Rio vista High School and soon after enlisted in the US Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1968. After experiencing different occupations in various states he settled down at Pacific Coast Producers in Lodi, California. He worked there until he retired. While in California he loved to play golf. His go to courses were Mickie Grove Golf Links in Lodi and Forrest Lake Golf Course in Acampo, California. He had played in tournaments all over the western states for many years.
Dewayne with his wife Carol moved to North Bend, Oregon in 2005. He loved the outdoors, crabbing and fishing on his boat and watching sports. He also would look forward to his weekly trips to the local casino to make his football bets.
Dewayne is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Carol; his children/stepchildren, Nick, Kelly, Russ, Robbie and Lani; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James; mom, Vera; and two brothers.
Dewayne was a wonderful family man and was much loved by all. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held July 23, 2022 in North Bend on the beach where he loved to take the kids and his dog, Pretty Girl.
