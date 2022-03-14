October 5, 1936 – January 25, 2022
James D. Judd born in Riverton, Oregon on October 5, 1936. He passed away in Roseburg, Oregon, on January 25, 2022.
James is survived by his bio children, Alan, Karen, Larry and Marsh Judd Hillis; his life partner of 27 years, Klynn Landmark and her children, Heather, Darek, Gavin, Dylan, Katelynn Landmark and Amanda landmark Szarkowski; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His grandson, Larry Judd Jr. blessed him on his 79th birthday with twin great grandsons.
Jim had a great life and was loved by all. His memories will live on in all. Our 5 year old granddaughter, Mazie Szarkowski put together a memory box for his Celebration of Life. In the box are things to remember Grandpa Jim; his great smile, his smile made her happy, he loved dogs, his favorite chair is brown, and she hopes he has a good time in heaven.
