March 5, 1937 – October 15, 2021
“It’s so close. The barrier between here and there is as thin as paper.”
When Carl described one of his experiences with the Other World, the memory was so detailed you could feel you had experienced it yourself. On October 15, 2021 Carl moved through that barrier for the last time.
Born during the Great Depression, he grew up with not much materially, but rich in imagination. His love of nature started early and his favorite activities were all outside, like beach combing, metal detecting, and always involved looking for “treasures.” He served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1958 and learned photolithography which became his principal life work. He never saw an idle day, sometimes working multiple jobs from logging to land surveying to dry cleaning, but always with printing as his principal occupation. His hobbies included history and genealogy research, lapidary work and his unique and beautiful metal art.
Carl was a simple, generous man with a quirky humor and a dedication to family. He always hoped to get rich, either selling his art or finding something intrinically valuable. But truly he was rich in the appreciation of those with whom he shared his research and for whom he made personalized gifts.
The family lost Carl’s father, James Edgar James at 66 years old in 1974. His mother, Selma
Alvina (Langlitz) James never remarried and Carl eventually moved in and cared for her until her passing in 2011 at 94 years old. He will be missed and celebrated by his family and friends including his daughter, Wendy James and her family; his brother and sister-in-law, Guinn Roy James and Joanna James; his nephews, Grant Guinn James and Gregory Kent James and their families; uncle, Jesse Roy James and family; as well as countless cousins and other family discovered during the extensive genealogy research with his mother.
Remembrances may be left online at www.forevermissed.com/carl-james.
