November 29, 1931 – February 8, 2021
A Memorial Service will be held for James Byron Humbert, 89, of Lakeside, on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2175 Newmark Ave Coos Bay.
Jim was born in Eastside to Bessie and Ralph Humbert on November 29, 1931. He attended Gold Coast SDA Christian School in Coos Bay and later Laurelwood Academy in Gaston, Oregon. He attended college and at some point quit a term to work and earn some money, intending to return to school and was drafted into the Korean War. He entered the Army and served from November 20, 1952 to September 17, 1954. Being a conscientious objector, he was assigned to a mobile x-ray unit on the front lines; eventually headed up that unit taking pictures of the wounded immediately so they could be sent with the patient to the hospital for treatment. .
Jim and Penny married August 30, 1974 and moved to Powers where they settled along the South Fork of the Coquille River and spent the next 45 plus years making it their own. Lots of great memories were made there raising cattle, growing big gardens, having family campouts and entertaining the grandkids. Later, downsizing and moving to Lakeside where Penny lives now.
Jim tried his hand at dairy farming in his earlier years and did work in the heat and frost insulation field in the Boise area, but spent the majority of his working years in the logging industry and started a small myrtlewood business in his retirement years to supplement retirement income. It was a good fit, since he enjoyed woodworking and building as a hobby. He also loved vegetable gardening and fishing. Jim and Penny spent 27 winters taking their RV and boat to Mexico fishing. Made many wonderful friends. Then spent the next 9 years taking cruises to places where they could leave the driving to someone else.
He is survived by his wife, Penny; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Serita Humbert and Jerald and Kathy Humbert; son, Steve Humbert; daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and John Rector; daughter in-law, Connie Humbert-Selak; four granddaughters and spouses, Megan and Brian Hale of Kentucky, Heather and Bryant Smith of Nevada, Cara and Jesus Villarreal of California, Dana and Randall Benavides of Idaho; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended family that loved him very much.
Jim passed after a three year battle with liver cancer. He had a praying mother and Jim had a deep, loving relationship with his savior. He went to sleep knowing that Jesus is coming again to take us home with him.
Cards may be sent to Penny Humbert in care of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, PO Box 866, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave. Coos Bay, Oregon 97420, 541-267-4216.
