January 5, 1944-May25, 2023
A celebration of life will be held July 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm at the Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way in Winchester Bay, Oregon.
James “Bill” William Will was born January 5, 1944, in Bandon, Oregon to Luella and James Will. He passed peacefully on May 25, 2023.
Bill attended his elementary and high school years in Bandon. He was proud of the fact that he started his school years in a bassinette in the back of his mother’s classroom, where she taught at the Quonset Hut. Bill graduated from high school in Bandon, Oregon where he grew fond of fishing and hunting. He attended Oregon State University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Forest Engineering. During this time, he married his wife of 59 years, Sharon Will (Mellish). Together they raised three daughters: Pamela, Debbie and Cheryl.
Bill worked multiple jobs in the timber industry throughout his lifetime. He was employed by personal business owners, as well as for International Paper Company, Bohemia Incorporated, Willamette Industries and Weyerhaeuser. He spent his time outdoors and building his business relationships. Bill and his family settled in Reedsport in 1981 where he started his employment for Bohemia Inc. He loved the Oregon coast and all of its outdoor adventures. In his older years, taking daily drives to Winchester Bay became one of his favorite hobbies. Fishing and hunting were among his favorite past times.
Bill was known for his social personality and jovial smile. He could strike up a conversation with anybody and he knew no strangers. He was often seen driving his truck through town with his dog riding passenger.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Pamela, Debbie and Cheryl; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Luella; father, James; and son John.
He often visited his local animal shelter and had a strong love of dogs. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Reedsport K9 Shelter, 146 N. 4th St., Reedsport, Oregon, or online at tinyurl.com/ReedsportK9S.
