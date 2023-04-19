October 29, 1932 – March 16, 2023
James Arthur Johnson passed away March 16, 2023 – 90 years young! He was born October 29, 1932 in Dunsmuir, California and was the middle of three children – older sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Gray (Johnson); and younger brother, Donald “Don” Johnson. He grew up in McCloud, California, where he graduated from high school. He joined the Navy, becoming a blimp mechanic, then attended Chico State College, graduating with a teaching degree. He married Joan Davini and they had two children – Jennifer (Jack) Hibbs and Julie (Jason) Bazen. He has a granddaughter, Jamie Bazen; and a host of family members – too numerous to name here. They were all beloved and important to him.
For two summers, he and Joan worked as Fire lookouts (Limedyke and Hayfork Bally) on Limedyke Mountain in remote Trinity County in Northern California. Jim’s original plan was to become a teacher, but instead he took a job with the Household Finance, thus entering the banking profession. He made business and personal loans, assisting many in the community with financial guidance and knowledge. He also taught American Institute of Banking (AIB) courses to bankers in the area through the local Community College. He joined a mentorship program and mentored those he worked with.
While in the banking industry, Jim was active in multiple service organizations in both California and Oregon – Lions, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Optimist – to name a few. Until COVID he baked cookies for the Bay Area Cancer Center weekly. He and Joan hosted three foreign exchange students through the AFS Intercultural Program keeping up with their lives and later visiting them on a trip to Europe.
Jim’s work family and home family miss him and remember him with love.
