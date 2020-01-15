James Anthony “Jim” Seiwald
June 7, 1926 – January 5, 2020
A funeral service will be held for James Anthony “Jim” Seiwald, 93, of North Bend at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay. Interment will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Pastor Bill Moldt will officiate.
Jim passed away Jan. 5, 2020 in King City, Oregon from complications sustained from a fall at home last October. He was born in Lawrence, Kansas on June 7, 1926 to Henry and Alma Seiwald. He joined the Navy during World War II, before he had even graduated from high school. He was so young, he spent eight months in the Pacific before he even turned 18. After the war was over, he was still aboard his ship, the USS Supply when it sailed into San Francisco Bay and was placed into the inactive fleet. Jim met his first wife Phyllis shortly after World War II and together they raised their family on five acres out in the country in a house they built themselves. After raising three kids, and 49 years of marriage Jim sadly lost Phyllis to cancer. After a few lonely years as a widower, he met Edith. They met when she came to look at an apartment he had for rent. They married and enjoyed camping, walking on the beach and traveling the Oregon Coast. After a just a few years together Jim lost Edith to Alzheimer's Disease.
Jim was a successful contractor and he built many homes and apartments in the North Bend and Coos Bay area. After 10 years or so in construction business, he moved on to larger projects, building campgrounds and buildings at Tugman State Park near Lakeside, Bullards Beach State Park at Bandon, South Beach State Park at Newport, Bob Straub State Park at Pacific City, Clyde Holliday State Park near Mt. Vernon, Oregon and others. Jim also owned Bay Area Backhoe. During his retirement years he enjoyed salmon fishing, growing roses and driving his Ford Model A. He was a member of the Coos County Rose Society and the Myrtlewood A's. Jim was a Christian and he attended Hauser Community Church for nearly 50 years.
Jim is survived by his children with Phyllis: daughter, Cheryl Spencer and her daughter Nicole and son Lucas of Sherwood, his son, Steven Seiwald and his wife Karen and their son Daniel of Molalla, and, his daughter, Susan Howell and her husband Vincent and their son Seth of North Bend; and his stepdaughter with Edith: Annette Ostertag and her husband Bruce of Sacramento and their sons Derek and Jared.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
