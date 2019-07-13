Jan. 24, 1935 - June 21, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for James Allen Campbell, 84, of Coos Bay at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at Sunset Bay State Park in Coos Bay.
James passed away June 21, 2019 in Eugene.
He was a member of the Freemasons.
James is survived by his daughter, Angela Mari Campbell; and grandchildren, Garrett D. and Ashlee Melton and Makenzie E. Maggio-Brancacio and husband, Vincent.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth (Barber) Campbell; son, Scott Allen Campbell; wife, Lydia (Geisel) Campbell; brother, Danny Campbell; and sister, Jan Chesslet.
