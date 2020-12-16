James A Harris

January 19, 1941 – December 15, 2020
Jim Harris passed away on December 15, 2020 as a result of cancer. Jim lived a very interesting life. He was born on January 19, 1941 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma and grew up in the Clovis/Fresno, California area. He started his working career at age 14. He was trained as a professional painter and spent several years as a painter and paper hanger in the San Francisco Bay Area. His proudest accomplishment was working for the Marriott Corporation in the early 1970’s. He was the General Superintendent in complete control of building the three Marriott Great America amusement parks in Santa Clara, California, Gurney, Illinois, and Manassas, Virginia. He kept 900 employees working with a total budget of over $900 million.
After he left Marriott’s he moved to Lake Tahoe, Nevada and built custom homes at Incline Village for several years. Jim moved to Oregon in 1981 and settled in the Bridge area. In 1989 he married Denise Glock and they spent 31 years of wonderful togetherness – lunching together, working, square dancing, and generally always being together.
Jim built several custom homes in Coquille and Bandon and then was the owner/operator of American City Cabinets and Woodworking Supply in Coquille for 23 years. He made many people happy with the beautiful custom cabinets that he built. He continued to work up until just 2 months before his death.
Jim did not want any memorial services and Denise is honoring those wishes. He was laid to rest at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
