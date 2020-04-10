Jacquelyn Marie Crowder
November 22, 1948 - April 3, 2020
A memorial service for Jacquelyn “Jackie” M. Crowder, 71, of Coos Bay will be announced and held at a later date at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay. Private interment was held at the Dora Cemetery.
Jacquelyn was born Nov. 22, 1948 in Bandon, Ore., to Jack and Betty Jo (Groves) Mayse. She passed away April 3, 2020 in Portland.
Jackie was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where she was a lay reader. She was a lifelong equestrian and animal lover. She loved trail riding and beach rides.
She is survived by her children, Stephenie, Melanie and Wade; niece, Sherri; as well as grandchildren, Steven, Kimberly, Chase and Belen.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Thomas Crowder.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
