Jacquelyn L. Pedersen “Jackie”

November 8, 1934 – April 19, 2022
Jackie was born November 8, 1934 to Jack and Lois Bowen in Astoria, Oregon. She passed away on April 19, 2022 at the age of 87 in Coquille, Oregon.
Jackie’s parents moved to Coos Bay, Oregon and then later to Coquille where they raised Jackie and her younger sister, Patty Crim. Her parents owned and operated “The Bootery” in Coquille where Jackie learned her savvy business skills. She was very close with her grandfather, Donald Reisdorf growing up and liked to tell stories of their adventures. Jackie was a hard worker and loved politics, nutrition and gardening. She was a woman of deep faith in the Lord.
Jackie married Richard Williams from South Africa when she was eighteen and proceeded to have three children. The eldest was Cindy Jones, then Scott Williams and the youngest being Patti Williamson. They lived in Georgia, Washington, Texas, Arkansas and finally moved back to Oregon. Jackie and Richard divorced. Jackie created her own business, “Cupid’s Gifts” which started out as a wedding and event planning business which evolved from there. She married Donald Skramovsky. Her business thrived and she was very happy. Jackie and Don had three wonderful years before he passed away from health complications. Jackie relocated to Eugene where she created a nutrition business called The Diet Center. She met and married Pete Pedersen. They moved to Washington for about 12 years where she opened and ran the business “Fortunate Life”. It met her passion of helping people with nutrition, weight loss and smoking cessation. Pete worked at JH Baxter. They retired to Coquille, Oregon after that to live on the beautiful family ranch. Jackie and Pete were married for 39 years before he passed away September 18, 2020. They had enjoyed being part of the community.
Jackie attended the Emanuel Baptist Church and was very active in it until her health declined and travel was too difficult. Jackie was President of the Coquille Chamber of Commerce, won awards such as Republican Woman of the Year and Toastmasters. Her faith in the Lord never wavered. Jackie was always willing to listen and provide help with good advice for others. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul.
She is survived by her sister, Patty Crim; her daughter, Cindy Jones and her husband, Randy; her son, Scott Williams and his wife, Lorry; and her daughter, Patti Williamson; her grandchildren, Alisha Wells, Chrissy Jones, Jennifer Moon, Mickey Williams, Angie Andersen, Connor Williams, and Brittany Williamson; and nephew, Michael Crim. She is also survived by many great grandchildren and great nephews.
Her family would like to share their memories of Jackie with everyone.
Patty Crim – Jackie was a wonderful sister. Always giving good advice and counsel. She used the Bible to raise her kids and gave of herself to set a good example. She was a comfort to me when I needed help to cope with grief and I remember her words of encouragement now to cope with her loss.
Cindy Jones – Mom always did the right thing and fought for what she believed in. I remember quite a few bible verses because Mom would say them daily. I know my mom’s faith was strong. I loved her very much and will miss her terribly.
Scott Williams – My mother was my best friend and the person I would talk to when I was troubled. Mom had a calming effect when she spoke to you. She could instill in you the belief that everything was going to be alright. Mom was a nutritionist. What she gave you to eat, would be packed with vitamins and minerals. Mom was thoughtful and caring. She never missed a birthday or a special occasion. Mom was very spiritual and took us to just about every church denomination there was. She finally settled on Baptist. Mom was mentally tough and emotionally strong. She was also very forgiving and didn’t stay mad at anyone for very long. Mom was a rock in our lives and a living example of unconditional love. Mom was everything a mother was supposed to be and a father a lot of the times. She has gone now to the other side. I hope it is her that greets me. When my time has come.
Patti Williamson – My mom was the strongest woman I have ever known. I miss my mom. I miss not talking with her every day. I miss hearing her call out to me as she was headed to bed every night “I sure love you honey”. I miss talking about her childhood adventures with her grandfathers and hearing about her favorite job, working at the Roxy movie theater as a teenager. I miss watching her with my daughter and seeing how much love they had for each other. She taught me so many things, how to grow roses, how to grow a garden, how to can tuna and how to balance my checkbook. She taught me how to work hard and to fight for what I believe. She taught me how to be strong thru life’s difficult struggles and always keep my head up. She taught me about the Lord and how much we need him in our lives. Most important, she taught me how to be a mom. I love my mom with all my heart and I miss her more than I can express in my words.
Alisha Wells – My grandmother, Jackie Pedersen was strong when she needed to be and stood up for what she believed was right. She loved her family more than anything and was fiercely loyal. She had no problem telling me when she thought I needed to do something differently. An example of this would be her insistence that I should eat wheat bread instead of white when I was a child, even though I detested it. While I was not thrilled with her insistence, I know her heart was in the right place and her love for me had no end. She will be immensely missed.
Mickey Williams – She was wise. She was principled. She believed in good and evil. She always tried to live for the good. She was a reader. She loved movies and a great story. She did not like nudity in movies but was fine with it in books. She liked to laugh. She was fond of British comedy (that I’ll never understand). She loved dogs, especially those little lap dogs. She also loved porcelain chickens. She loved chocolate. She loved to get her hair done. She loved purple; I think it was her favorite color. She loved jewelry. She loved to go to church. She loved to make me go to church. She loved, and sometimes hated politics. She loved her father. She loved Christ. She loved life. But above all, she loved her family. I loved her very much and I miss her very much.
Brittany Williamson – My grandma and I had a very special bond. I am so grateful for that. I learned so much from her in my life. She took me to church, she taught me about politics and took me to several of her meetings (she is why I’m a Precinct to this day). As a kid, I remember listening to so much “Judge Judy” that I could practically be a judge myself. I remember calling her in distress and she was able to calm me down, offer advice, and let me know that she would be there if I needed her; unbeknownst to me she was actually on the floor because she had just taken a fall. When I was packing for college and needed to run an errand, my grandma wanted to ride along with me badly. So badly, that we somehow got her up into my truck and were on our way! Of course, we had to make one of our frequent stops at the coffee shop too. We made coffee runs often and she always got her blended caramel mocha, almond milk and of course, whip cream. I’ll really miss those coffee runs. My grandma and I would take little trips down to Bandon to enjoy some fresh fish and chips and take in the beauty of the ocean. She loved doing that, as did I. I feel fortunate to have so many fond memories with my grandma.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 282 W. 6th St., Coquille.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
