Jacquelyn Jay Cone

September 23, 1935 – January 8, 2020
A funeral service will be held for Jacquelyn “Jackie” J. Cone, 84, of North Bend, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bend First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road, with Pastor Eric Lindsey presiding. A graveside committal will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay. A public visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue.
Jackie was born on September 23, 1935 in Greeley, Colorado to Curtis L. Witt and Esther M. ( Salmen ) Witt. Jackie passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on January 8, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Jackie grew up in Colorado and graduated from Briggsdale High School. She attended Colorado State College, Rockmont College in Colorado, Westmont College in California and Southern Oregon State College in Ashland. In her later years she worked at Noah’s Ark Preschool in the North Bend Presbyterian Church. She loved music and taught violin to her grandchildren and others, as well as playing bells with the local Carol-Lons Handbell Choir.
Jackie was a beloved wife and best friend of her only love of 64 years, Carroll Dean Cone, with whom she married on June 2, 1955 in Briggsdale, Colorado. Together they raised a family of four daughters, Chyril, Lorie, Kaylyn and Gaylee. She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband and beloved daughters, as well as many other family and friends.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Carroll Dean Cone, of North Bend; daughters; Chyril Walker of Carlton; Lorie Kuckuck and her husband Don of North Bend; Kaylyn Fierro and her husband David of Goleta, CA; and Gaylee Cone of Orange, CA; Grandchildren, Lindsey Mason and her husband Carl, Vasili Walker, Joshua Walker, Larraina Erland and her husband Jeremy, Natasha Colson and her husband Jay, Nikita Kuckuck, Nicholas Kuckuck, Philip Kuckuck, Britta Kuckuck, Annika Kuckuck, Alaina Kuckuck, Steven Fierro and his wife Miranda, Jackie Fierro, Quinn Fierro and Chase Fierro; Great-grandchildren, Ellory and Mateo Fierro, and Scarlett Erland; and Sister Carolyn Truitt and her husband Tom of Omaha, NE.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Esther Witt; brothers, Jerry and James; and her sister, Juanita.
The family asks that memorial contributions in Jackie’s name be made to the Carol-Lons Handbell Choir, 497 Park Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
