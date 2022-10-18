Jacob “Jake” Voth passed away October 3, 2022 in his home with family holding him. Jake was born in Cimmaron, Kansas on October 8th to Ben and Esther Voth. He was the 8th of 9 children. He attended school in and around Dodge City, Kansas.
When he was 17 he joined the Navy where he was a member of the Naval Honor Guard and served mostly on ships in Japan with the Asian Pacific Defenses. Upon his release from active duty in 1958 he moved to Coos Bay where he was employed by Weyerhaeuser Company. He later built and started a service station business with a partner which they called “Art & Jake’s”. After the business was sold he worked at Port Orford Cedar and later for Red Jordan and Pony Village Chevron.
In 1977 he married Peggie (Barr) and helped to raise her three children as well as his own two sons. In the early 1990’s he started working for Hallmark Fisheries repairing refrigeration and later became the hyster mechanic until his retirement in 2002. After retirement Jake was the mechanic on a race car his son had and they traveled to drag races for a couple of years. After Peggie retired they RV’d with friends to California and Arizona for several years to spend the winters.
Jake was a master at everything he endeavored. He completely rebuilt a home he and Peggie had in North Bend, inside and out, including completely rewiring the entire house. They bought a piece of property out of town and he did all the heavy yard work and maintenance, including building a wraparound deck. He was still out chain sawing tree stumps until he became too ill in late August.
He was loved and admired by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a wonderful friend, father and beloved husband; and will be greatly missed.
Jake was predeceased by his parent; 6 siblings; and a step daughter. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peggie; son, Michael; son, Kent; stepchildren, John Gozalka and Jeanie (Gozalka) Butler; as well as 4 grandchildren, Brady Ball, Brandon Ball, Kayla Gozalka and Halle Butler; and 3 great granddaughters.
