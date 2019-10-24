Jackie Roy Irwin
April 16, 1938 - September 1, 2019
Jackie Roy Irwin, of Coquille, passed Sept. 1, 2019. He was born in Arkansas on April 16, 1938 to Walter and Rose V. (Stewart) Irwin. He attended Cotton Plant School through his early years. The Irwins came to Coquille in 1952 where Jackie attended junior high school and high school. He wed Iva Hart in a double-wedding ceremony with his brother Shorty (Cal) and Jody Hawkins on July 6, 1959. He and Iva shared 60 years of marriage and raised four children. In 1961, twins Michael and Mitchell (Ray), became his pride and joy and later Brenda and Lynda completed their family. Jackie joined the Navy in 1955. He served on the USS Princeton with his brother Nathan Irwin and on the USS Saratoga. They had many adventures together while sailing the world.
His most cherished Navy memories were celebrating his 18th birthday on ship with Nathan and the two spending weekend passes overseas, and joining the "Order of Shellbacks." Jackie and Iva lived in Long Beach before Jackie joined the USAF and the Irwins made their way to Edwards AFB. During this time Jackie served tours in Thailand and Vietnam engaged in support of jet aircraft. Over his 22 years of military service, Jackie taught at tech schools in Chanute AFB and water survival at Homestead AFB. He loved to talk aircraft and share stories about test pilots. He obtained his private pilot's license and shared many hair-brained adventures with his fellow airmen and one particularly sketchy emergency landing. He was promoted to Boat Master and spent the last of his 22-year military career on his beloved ocean teaching water survival skills.
He was promoted to Master Sergeant and retired in 1976, returning to Coquille where all of his children graduated from the same Coquille High School that he and Iva had attended in their youth. It was important to him to give us all a common anchor in life. Jackie spent the next 30 years tearing up the road, driving long-haul and dispatch for Christiansen Trucking. He also drove for Ron’s Oil. Jackie spent the last seven years of his driving career reunited with his brother Nathan Irwin, working for ERA Helicopters. Many hours were spent BS'ing during fire seasons as Jackie and Nate followed wildfires across the country.
Our dad was quick witted and fun loving. He shared his love of water skiing with us all on weekends at Tenmile Lake. He laughingly and patiently taught us and our friends to ski and operate the boat. Our happiest memories were spent at the lake. He especially loved towing Linda as she always skied like a speed demon. Even his grandson learned to drive the boat.
In later years, Jackie and Iva enjoyed beach combing with their dogs Heinstein and Bear. Heinstein loved the water as much as Jackie and was often seen riding the bow of our boat. He loved wrestling with his kids and grandkids and sharing beach adventures and motorcycling with them all. He cherished memories of the summer he had all three of his grandkids. Jackie, Iva and Uncle Mike spent the entire visit at the tidepools and kite flying, also dancing with Philip and Zandrew on the GameCube Dance Jam and learning to skateboard with Logan. Jackie loved ocean fishing with his son-in-law Jim and recounting his Arkansas motorcycle adventure with his brother Shorty. He enjoyed bike trips with his son Ray and grandson Zandrew. He shared a lifelong interest in aircraft and flying with Mike and son-in-law Ron.
After retiring from his second career, he steadfastly pursued “employment” with the local casino. He was handy with his cell phone and always made sure he called his whole phone list before he and Iva would head off to work for the The Mill Casino. The next day he would confer with everyone about the previous night’s work. Often the conversations with Brenda revolved around his inability to adjust the phone volume or operate the ROKU system and the two spent countless hours reprogramming TV remotes over the phone lines.
Jackie was enormously proud of his kids. He often talked about his son Michael being tapped to play in the East West Shriners football game in 1979 and that he was the CHS valedictorian that year. Ray’s Navy years in nuclear power and Brenda’s and Lynda’s military service brought him great pride. He always referred to his wife as “my Bride” and trusted her their entire life to go along with his antics and keep us all safe.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Rose; siblings, Ruth, Billy, Buddy (Walter), Nathan, Florence, Nina and brother-in-law J W Cagle; his son, Michael; and grandsons James and Jackie Webb. He is survived by Iva, his devout wife of 60 years; son Ray (Mitchell); his daughters, Brenda Nichole and Jim Webb, and Lynda and Ron Carns; and grandsons, Zandrew Webb, Phillip Carns, and Logan and Heather Carns and their children Triston and Emma. He is also survived by his brother, Shorty (Calvin) and Jody Irwin; and his sister, Margie Cagle; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to join in a memorial trek for Jackie through Circles In The Sand on Friday Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. at the Face Rock Wayside off of Beach Loop Road. A memorial service and buffet with friends and family in honor of Jackie will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2010, at the Bandon VFW Hall at 2 p.m. on Bates Road, off Highway 42S. Following the service all are invited to follow to Whiskey Run Lane to spread Jackie’s ashes on the beach. Memorial contributions can be made to Bryan’s House, at Operation Rebuild Hope, 2001 Union Avenue, Suite 109 in North Bend.
