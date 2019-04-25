1953 - 2019
Jackie Orsi passed away April 13, 2019, leaving many of her Bandon friends pondering: “Now, who can we turn to for hilarious, frank, and slightly dramatic commentary on life and politics?” Jackie retired with her husband Tom Orsi in Bandon seven years ago, and she has volunteered as a grant writer for a handful of local nonprofits. Having cultivated many wonderful friendships here, she described her years in Bandon as “the happiest of (her) life.” However, in the final days of her life, she confessed that the year she turned 21 may have, in fact, been even happier. Apparently, there were a lot of parties that year.
Jackie was born in upstate New York in 1953, attended Keuka College, and received a masters in sociology from Syracuse University. She married Tom and raised two daughters, Janelle and Caroline. She worked in social work and the nonprofit sector as the family lived in New York, Georgia, North Carolina, California, and Ohio. She home schooled her daughters and became a national advocate for and legal expert on home schooling, authoring countless articles and guides on the subject. Another home schooling advocate, Diane Keith, once wrote a tribute to Jackie’s work, saying that she “helped change the tide of public opinion” about home schooling. She added: “To know Jackie is to know a brilliant mind and a boundless source of energy.”
Many fond memories of Jackie revolve around her playfulness and wit: “Her wry humor reduced me to fits of laughter that lingered for days,” said a friend. Jackie’s humor showed up often in her writing, and here is a snippet of her philosophy: “Life is tough and short; we shouldn’t let any opportunity to laugh slip away. So go ahead and dance to the Muzak in the elevator, try on funny hats in the store, and bark back at the dog in that car over there.”
Jackie’s other talent was her knack for catching stray dogs, then artfully lobbying Tom to make the dogs part of the family. She is survived by her latest rescues, Marco and Vivi, who join Tom for daily walks at Bullards and Bandon beaches. She was devoted to dog-related causes, and one of her final wishes was to support dog shelters. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to her is encouraged to give to one of her favorites: Corridor Rescue (corridorrescue.org).
