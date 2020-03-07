Jack Thomas Granby
August 8, 1942 – March 2, 2020
At his request, no services will be held for Jack Thomas Granby, 77, of Coos Bay.
Jack was born Aug. 8, 1942 in North Bend to Mary June (Smith) and John “Jack” Granby. He passed away unexpectedly March 2, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Jack resided in Coos Bay his whole life and was a graduate of Marshfield High School, class of 1961. He married Linda and had two children, Richard “Rick” and Carrie. Jack was proud to have served his country by being a member of the United States Army and the Army National Guard.
In 1984, Jack met the love of his life, Roberta, and they were married the following year.
Jack drove log trucks for Weyerhaeuser until 1986 when a work injury forced him to change careers. He then worked at Sears, until his retirement in 1998.
He was very involved with coaching his children and other local children in Summer youth baseball and basketball.
In his free time, Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golfing with his buddies. However, his best times were spent driving his corvette whether it be his first in 2003 or last in 2016. He also volunteered for the Charleston Fire Department for many years.
He was a funny,gentle, loving and a kind man, and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to the Charleston Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, 92342 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston, Oregon 97420.
Jack is survived by his wife, Roberta Granby of Coos Bay; son, Richard “Rick” Granby (Diane) of Hillsboro; daughter, Carrie Linder (Raymond) of Silverton; brother, Ernest “Butch” Granby (Cheryl) of Tillamook; grandson, Noah Linder of Silverton; three step-children; four step-grandchildren and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna (Granby) Hazel.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
