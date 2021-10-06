April 7 1925-September 11 2021
World War II and Korean War Veteran. Jack married Ora “Babe” Swearengine in 1949, with whom he had 4 children.
His passions included hunting, fishing, golfing and being in the great outdoors. He was a member of the Coos Bay Hell Divers, a salvage recovery diver for the North Bend Police Department and a volunteer firefighter for the Coos Bay Fire Department. He worked as a logger in the area. Also worked for Weyerhaeuser in their saw mill. He was a purchasing agent for Menasha North Bend until 1966 then moved to Reedsport and worked for International Paper Co. until retirement. He also was an owner of Bluefin Charters in Winchester Bay, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Babe Lakey; sons, Joe “Scot” and Tony Lakey. Surviving children are Lana Lakey of Houston, TX, Dave Lakey of Camas, WA and daughter-in-law and care giver, Rhonda Lakey of Lakeside, OR.
Jack was loved by many, including grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial service to be held at Tugman State Park on October 23, 2021 at 1:00pm.
