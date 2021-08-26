July 19, 1922 – August 24, 2021
Jack Gordon Thomas, 99, North Bend, Oregon, died August 24, 2021 at Pete Moore Hospice House, Eugene, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Thomas, in December of 2010. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille, Oregon.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Jack G. Thomas, Jr. and Siri Cole of Dickinson, North Dakota; Robert G. Thomas and Vicky Thomas of Dallas, Oregon. He doted on his family and derived great pleasure from his six grandchildren, Christopher, Joey, Rachel, Brigitte, Meghan and Ian. In addition, he was blessed with five great grandchildren, Seth, Sam, Sean, Abby and Cassiel.
Jack was a Veteran of World War II (1942 - 1946 T4 U S Army) serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. After his military service he attended Chico State University and graduated with a B.S. in Psychology.
Jack married Louise Graham on March 31, 1947, raising their two children in Myrtle Point, Oregon.
He was a wonderful family provider and chose a career in the timber industry priding himself on his skill at falling and bucking trees.
He was a Past Master and Life Member of the Masonic Lodge, in later years, serving on the Myrtle Lodge Scholarship Awards Committee for graduating seniors at Myrtle Point High School.
Jack enjoyed birding, fishing, hunting, gardening and travel. He loved his family, friends and community beyond measure and was often offering assistance to those in need. A few of the charities that he supported are Relay for Life, South Coast Food Share, South Coast Hospice and the local women’s shelter.
Jack will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In