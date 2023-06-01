Jack F. Noblitt Service Notice

A chapel funeral service for Jack C. Noblitt, 81, of Coos Bay who died May 26, 2023 in Coos Bay will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. Viewing will precede the service from 10 AM-12 PM. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Service as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

