April 15, 1932 – September 17, 2022
Ivaleene “Babe” McDonald, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her care center September 17, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Babe was the fourth daughter born to Ray and Osa Angle in Advance, Missouri on April 15, 1932. At age 12, her family moved to St Louis, Missouri. Osa started a boarding house which was where Babe met her future husband, Donald S. McDonald and married him on November 19, 1949.
After the birth of their first child, Donald moved the family to Eugene, Oregon. After a brief stay, they moved to Coos Bay, Oregon. Donald and Babe joined St Monica's church and created a life for themselves and their seven children.
Babe was employed by St Monica's church. She worked under Father Schwab and Father John Domin. She was responsible for the clerical duties of the church and the housekeeping and cooking duties of the rectory. As the children left the nest, Babe took up the game of golf. She was a member of Kentuck golf course and Coos County Club. Golf provided many hours of enjoyment for Babe.
After retirement, Donald and Babe sold their home, bought a RV and traveled the USA for 15 years, settling in Avon Park, Florida. They lived there for 11 years until increasing health issues caused them to move to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where their son resides.
Babe is survived by her husband of 72 years, Donald McDonald; seven children and spouses; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and her granddaughter, Jennifer McDonald.
Babe's ashes will be laid to rest in Avon Park, Florida.
